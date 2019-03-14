Stonington - William N. Lopez, 74, of Stonington, passed away Monday, Mar. 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.



He was the loving husband of 48 years to Kathleen (Lavery) Lopez and lived in Stonington for most of his life.



After graduating from the University of Hartford, Bill became a manager at Equitable Life in New York City. Bill loved to read and enjoyed camping, tending to his yard, astronomy, and the study of economics. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York Yankees and the UConn Huskies women's basketball team. Bill had a zest for life and enjoyed family gatherings and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.



In addition to his wife, Kathy, he leaves his two sons, John Lopez and his wife, Penina, of Salem, and Michael Lopez of Manchester; his sister, Christine Lopez of Stonington; and three grandsons, Xander, Oliver, and Zev Lopez.



His family will receive relatives and friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 17, at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Mar. 18, at the funeral home. There will be a private burial following the service.



Please consider a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Association CT Chapter. (www.apdaparkinson.org) Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019