|
|
|
Norwich - William O'Brien, 58, the loving husband of Ada (Garcia) O'Brien, died on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. He worked for several years as a security officer with Wells Fargo until having to retire due to illness. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, William LeBlanc and Angel LeBlanc.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 2, at The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More