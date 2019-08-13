Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Wake
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
3:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
William "Bill" Parker


1935 - 2019
William "Bill" Parker Obituary
New London - William (Bill) Parker passed away Aug. 8, 2019. He was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Hassell, N.C.

After attending Oak City High School in Oak City, N.C., he joined the Air Force where he served from 1954 to 1957. He moved to N.Y. shortly thereafter where he met and married Robbie Lee Parker in 1961.

Mr. Parker was a long-time valued member of the engineering department of the Yorktown Central School System where he retired in 1990. After that, he moved to Suffolk, Va. where he ran a successful contracting business. Mr. Parker was an active member of Magnolia United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Colette Fowlkes of N.J., Maurice Parker of Quaker Hill, Yvette Moore of Woodbridge, Va., and Andre Parker of Old Saybrook; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Robbie Parker; a sister, Junner Parker; and a brother, Ulysses Wynn.

Mr. Parker's memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Neilan Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A wake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at same address.

Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Parker's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019
