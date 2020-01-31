Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
William Parks IV

William Parks IV Obituary
Groton - It is with great sadness that the family of William Parks IV announces his passing, Nov. 30, 2019, after a fearless battle lost, at the age of 55.

Though change is the only thing constant in this world, the concept of losing someone forever is something that's difficult to grasp. Bill, a fisherman early on and an artist of masonry pride, he would toast, "All have a beer with me now." He was a good man with a good heart. We loved him.

There will be a celebration of his life in the spring.
Published in The Day on Jan. 31, 2020
