Groton - William (Bill) Parsells entered into eternal life Thursday April 4, 2019. Bill was born Feb. 3, 1940, In Nyack N.Y., son of the late James Parsells and Mabel Piscatella.
He is survived by his loving wife, Delia; his sister, Marian (Frank) Rolfe of Quaker Hill; and a brother James (Tricia) Parsells of Uncasville.
He retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after 26 years of service as a rigger.
Bill loved fishing, clamming and hunting He loved the outdoors.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date, per Bill's request.
Published in The Day on Apr. 6, 2019
