Blythe, Calif. - William "Willard" Paul Lechausse, 34, of Blythe, Calif. It is with the greatest sadness the family of William Paul Lechausse announces his unexpected passing Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Willard will be eternally loved and remembered by the favorites in his life, his wife of 9 years, Kandus, and 1-year-old son, Zephyr. William also will be remembered lovingly by his adoring mother, Anna Marie Lechausse; father Ralph Ernest Lechausse; favorite sister, Christina Chase; grandmother BettyJo Blanksteen; and uncles, niece, nephew, special extended family and dear friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Paul and Helen Vasalonus and Elwood Lechausse.
William was known by many names: "Dadda," "Willard," "Will," "Elder Lechausse," "Agent Lechausse," "Lechuga," "Congressmen," "Mayor" and so forth. It didn't matter what name he was known by, if you had the honor to meet him, then you would know what a sweet, funny, happy, genuine, loving and all around amazing human being this man truly was.
William was full of life, and he lived it to the fullest. He was a proud Eagle Scout whose love for nature and camping was shared with his best friend and partner in crime, Kyle Conrad. He made his movie debut as an extra in "Indiana Jones 4." His dream of becoming a stunt double fueled his thrill-seeking adventures of skydiving, mountain biking and scuba diving. While William accomplished so much, including earning a bachelor degree in criminal justice from the University of New Haven and becoming a federal border patrol agent, his proudest achievement was his family. He loved them with every ounce of his existence and was not ashamed to tell anyone and everyone of the love he had for his wife and son.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 26, with a funeral service starting at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1230 Flanders Road, Mystic. A procession will follow to Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic where Willard will be laid to rest. Byles Memorial Home is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020