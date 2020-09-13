1/1
Dr. William R. Shiller DDS
Westerly - William R. Shiller, DDS died Sunday Sept. 6, 2020. Dr. Shiller was the son of the late Hertha and Russell Shiller. He was born on the Stutley farm in Thrall, Texas. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas after the death of his father, where in 1946, William graduated from Diamond Hill High School. He immediately joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the San Diego Hospital Corps School.

Dr. Shiller earned his DDS from the University of Texas School of Dentistry in 1955. After 25 years of service in the Navy, Dr. Shiller retired from active duty in 1971, and started a successful dental practice with associate Dr. Goldman, DDS, that is still active today in Gales Ferry.

William is survived by his dear wife Judy Shiller of Westerly; and daughter Judi Cosentino of North Providence. He also is survived by a brother Frank Shiller (Thelma) of Fort Worth. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Lydia Shiller and Evelyn Mustian; his brother John (Dolores). William is also survived by the three children of his first marriage along with their families: Marcella Ruland (Tim) of Columbia, Md., Phyllis Farley (Clark) of Hope Valley, R.I. and Stephen Shiller (Kelly) of Littleton, Colo. William is surived by two grandchildren, Dustin and Melanie Shiller of Littleton, Colo.; and one great-grandchild, Adelynn Shiller of Littleton, Colo. William is survived by two nephews and their families: David (Linda) Mustian, Peter (Amira) and children, Sophia George and David and Andrea (Brandon) and daughter Evelyn of Boulder, Colo., Paul (Michelle) Shiller and children, Ryan, Abigail and Kaitlyn of Willow Park, Texas.

In addition to practicing dentistry, Dr. Shiller enjoyed all forms of boating. You could often find him out on his 26-foot Pearson sailboat or the 36-foot Island Gypsy motor yacht. Family and friends recall many adventures with many long talks on these boats - most of the time getting home without the help of the U.S. Coast Guard. William was quick to engage in deep conversations with family and friends, often while enjoying a quick breakfast at Amanda's Pantry in Westerly.

There will be no visiting hours and the burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Sep. 13, 2020.
