Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
William Richard "Bill" Stanley


1960 - 2019
Waterford - William Richard "Bill" Stanley, 59, of Waterford and formerly of Brookfield entered eternal life Oct. 14, 2019. He was born July 27, 1960, in New Haven the son of Gloria (Palmer) Stanley of Groton and the late Richard Stanley. Bill worked many years in the paving business until his illness.

Beside his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Meghan Stanley and husband Matthew McLoughlin of Waterford; his two grandchildren, Mia and Wyatt McLoughlin; and a sister Liza Briggs-Stanley of Niantic. He was predeceased by a sister Suzan Stanley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Yale New Haven Transplant Center.

All funeral services are private, the Impellitteri-Malia funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Oct. 24, 2019
