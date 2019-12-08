Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Patrick
213 Broadway
Norwich, CT
Preston - William "Bill" Robinson Sr., 94, passed away peacefully Monday night, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by family.

Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, immediately followed by military honors and a Celebration of Life reception. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the s Foundation.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019
