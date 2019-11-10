|
East Lyme - William "Bill" Russell Jezierski, 70. It is with great sadness that the family announces his unexpected passing Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
Bill was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Michele Jezierski (nee Lazuk).
A native of East Lyme, Bill was born Nov. 2, 1949, to the late Wesley and Jean Jezierski. Bill graduated from New London High School in 1967. He went on to attend Mitchell College, then Quinnipiac College, where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, and graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1971.
Bill was the owner and operator of W J Tree Service, the family business that his father started and worked for his entire life. Bill was the tree warden for the town of East Lyme. He was a member of the Connecticut Tree Protective Association, the Tree Warden Association of Connecticut, the International Society of Arboriculture and the Tree Care Industry Association.
Bill had a passion for hard work, which he also inherited from his father, and was fastidious in his attention to detail. He was known for doing an excellent job regardless of the size, scope or importance of the project. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many good friends as a quiet, kind and austere man, who practiced the highest integrity in business and in family life. He was happiest when working outdoors, and never understood how anyone could spend a beautiful, autumn Sunday afternoon sitting inside watching football.
Bill is survived by his son Michael Jezierski; daughter-in-law Dana (nee Huffman) Jezierski; his brother Paul Jezierski; Paul's girlfriend Susan Lorenzo; and three sisters-in-law, Susan (Larry) Russell, Linda (Gordon) Robertson and Carol (David) Dickinson. He was predeceased by a sister Christine (Carlisle) Jezierski; and a brother David Jezierski.
Bill was, above all, passionate about and very proud of his three grandchildren: Gavin, Olivia and Wesley Jezierski.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons, East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Flanders Baptist Community Church, 138 Boston Post Road, East Lyme.
For more information, please see www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019