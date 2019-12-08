|
New London - William "Fats" Shallcross, Sr., 72, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
He was born in New London Nov. 25, 1947, to George T. Shallcross and Marie Mauro Shallcross, who predecease him.
He is survived by his two wonderful children, William Shallcross Jr. and Rachael Shallcross Novak; his significant other, Dee Kneeland and her son Skip; and a sister Mary Rathbun (Ernest) of Westerly.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home. The burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019