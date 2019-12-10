|
New London - William Shallcross Sr., better known as "Fats", 72, of New London passed away peacefully and pain free Thursday night, Dec. 6, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 25, 1947, and was predeceased by his parents, George T. Shallcross and Marie Mauro Shallcross; and his eldest brother George T. Shallcross III.
William Shallcross Sr. was born and raised in New London. He loved working at the Lighthouse Inn. He retired from Local 24 Connecticut Carpenter's and Millright union. He was the owner and operator of B&S Cycle originally located on Willetts Avenue in New London and in 1997 he expanded his business to Montville. Bill, "Fats" started B&S cycle in the early 70s. B&S cycle was named for Bill & Son. It was located on the corner of Willets Avenue and Shaw Street. As time went on it became a legendary hangout spot where "Fats" was always known for sitting on his infamous blue bench. He and his cronies would gather. In 1974 Donald Pittsley and "Fats" became an advocate for a "No Helmet Law". Six months later Pittsley passed away and became instrumental in a right to decide law. For 36 years "Fats" continued to be an advocate for this legislation. He organized and promoted a motorcycle run every year to ensure our freedom of choice. This run is well known as Pappy's Run.
He is survived by his two children, William Shallcross Jr. and Rachael Shallcross Novak; his fiancée Dee Kneeland; his sister, Mary Rathbun and her husband Ernest of Westerly, R.I.; his four beautiful granddaughters, Olivia Marie, Julia Catherine, Sophia Rae and Mia Katherine who were the loves of his life. He is also survived by his Godmother Aunt Carmella Mauro Savona; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends he considered "brothers". He is also survived by his Former wife Gloria Keene Shallcross; and Dee's Son Skip Kneeland.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. The funeral will be at 11a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the funeral home. The burial will be private.
Donations may be made to The Crohns & Colitis Foundation.org or The Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation.
For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com
Published in The Day on Dec. 10, 2019