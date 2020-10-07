Waterford - William Slivinski passed away unexpectedly Sept. 18, 2020. He was born May 29, 1951, in New London to Louis and Lucille LeClair Slivinski.



He began his love of cars as a young kid spending his summers at The Waterford Speed Bowl! He served his country in the Army from 1971 to 1977. He worked for Electric Boat for several years and then moved on to his love of clothes at the Labyrinth in Mystic and then to Foxwoods where he retired as a Senior Buyer. He was always working on a car project or two with his dad and his friends.



He leaves behind his daughter Denise Richter (Stephen); two granddaughters, Marlene and Emilia of Germany; his sisters, Candace Slivinski, Maria Slivinski Storms (Danny); and his brother Damian Slivinski all of California. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



Services to be determined for information email Candace Slivinski @ dennibsmom@hotmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store