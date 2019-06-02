Old Lyme - William (Wild Bill) Swaney, age 76, passed away May 25, 2019.



He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 14 years, Sharon L. Swaney; son, Ron Swaney; daughter, Kristen Ziegler; stepdaughter, Sarah DeLorso; stepdaughter, Christine Ann Nucci; stepson, Louis DeLorso Jr.; five grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.



Wild Bill loved life, and it was evident in everything that he did. He enjoyed boating, fishing, farming, taking care of all his animals, working on trucks, and spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger.



William had a lot of hobbies, but some of his most cherished memories was spending time on his boats "Not Too Shabby", Twinkle Bones", and "Feox" with friends. He was a frequent visitor of Block Island, a jack of all trades, dependable, and was always willing to help anyone he could.



William was loved by many and will truly be missed by many.



There will be a Celebration of Life from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9th at The Westbrook Elks Lodge 1784 located at 142 Seaside Ave, Westbrook, CT 06498, please note: moved from originally scheduled at Nancy's Rosemary and Sage.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Day on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary