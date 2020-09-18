

New London - William V. Ryan Jr., 86, of New London, husband of Semra Ryan, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home. Mr. Ryan was retired, having been employed as a traffic manager at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad St., New London. There will be a calling hour in church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published when completed at www.neilanfuneralhome.

