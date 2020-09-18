1/
William V. Ryan Jr.
{ "" }
New London - William V. Ryan Jr., 86, of New London, husband of Semra Ryan, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home. Mr. Ryan was retired, having been employed as a traffic manager at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad St., New London. There will be a calling hour in church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published when completed at www.neilanfuneralhome.

Published in The Day on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Miracle Temple Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Miracle Temple Church,
