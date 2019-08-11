Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Weisensee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Capt William Weisensee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Capt William Weisensee In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM IN Loving Memory Of Capt. William Weisensee May 10, 1933 - Aug. 11, 2018 How did we get through this year without you? Your warm smile, your unique sense of humor, Your love and devotion to family and friends, your brave battle with Parkinson's, and your dedication to the United States Navy, are just a few of your traits that cause us to remember you as a wonderful person, with a beautiful soul. May the winds of love blow softly And ,whisper so you'll hear We will always love and miss you And wish that you were here. Your Loving Family, You will always be with us.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.