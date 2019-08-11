|
IN MEMORIAM IN Loving Memory Of Capt. William Weisensee May 10, 1933 - Aug. 11, 2018 How did we get through this year without you? Your warm smile, your unique sense of humor, Your love and devotion to family and friends, your brave battle with Parkinson's, and your dedication to the United States Navy, are just a few of your traits that cause us to remember you as a wonderful person, with a beautiful soul. May the winds of love blow softly And ,whisper so you'll hear We will always love and miss you And wish that you were here. Your Loving Family, You will always be with us.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019