Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
For more information about
Willie Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:30 PM
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
View Map

Willie Ruth Carter


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Ruth Carter Obituary
New London - Willie Ruth Carter, 83, of New London passed away Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at Beechwood Rehabilitation Center in New London. She was born in Auburn, Ala. May 12, 1936, the daughter of George and Gladys Nunn Dowdell. Willie worked for many years as a nurse's aide at the former Smith Memorial Home in New London, and then in the BEQ housekeeping department at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

Willie is survived by her daughter, Rowena Dowdell of Norwich; and a granddaughter, Velynthia Dowdell of Bronx, N.Y. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, with a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Interment will be private.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles Memorial Home - New London
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -