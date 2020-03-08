|
New London - Willie Ruth Carter, 83, of New London passed away Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at Beechwood Rehabilitation Center in New London. She was born in Auburn, Ala. May 12, 1936, the daughter of George and Gladys Nunn Dowdell. Willie worked for many years as a nurse's aide at the former Smith Memorial Home in New London, and then in the BEQ housekeeping department at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.
Willie is survived by her daughter, Rowena Dowdell of Norwich; and a granddaughter, Velynthia Dowdell of Bronx, N.Y. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, with a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Interment will be private.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020