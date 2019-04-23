Mystic - Willits Dyer Ansel, master boatbuilder and author passed away in Brunswick, Maine April 13, 2019. He made his homes in Georgetown, Maine and Old Mystic, Conn. Will was born in 1929, into a navy family, in Long Beach, Calif. He spent his childhood in China, the Philippines and Annapolis, Md.



After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in political science, Will served onboard a U.S. Navy destroyer during the Korean war and later in the submarine service. He then was employed by the foreign service. Will then attained a Master of Science degree, also in political science and taught high school history at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington DC. In 1970, Will transitioned from teacher to boatbuilder, settling with his family in Mystic, and working at Mystic Seaport Museum. During his second career, Will built approximately 50 historic small craft, wrote and illustrated five books, numerous articles and taught boatbuilding to adults and school kids. Two of his noteworthy books are The Whaleboat: A Study of Design, Construction and Use From 1850-1970 and A Kids Book of Boatbuilding.



Will enjoyed cruising in boats he had built, oil painting, reading classical history, hiking and spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife Hanneli Vartianen Ansel; and children and spouses, Walter & Carol, Talvikki & Joel, Eric & Kate and Peter & Jeanne. Will has six grandchildren, Douglas, Evelyn, Max, Amelia, Isak and Iris.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The L.A. Dunton Restoration Fund, care of Mystic Seaport Museum.



An art show of Will's work will be held in Georgetown, Maine on June 15.



Burial service will be private. Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary