Mystic - Wilma M. Renzoni, 92, of Mystic passed away Monday Nov. 30, 2020, at Mystic Health Care. She was born Dec. 12, 1927, in New London, the daughter of the late Fortunato and the late Maria (née Bini) Renzoni.
She was educated in New London schools, and was a 1945 graduate of the former Williams Memorial Institute. She was a 1949 graduate of the University of Connecticut. She loved to travel with her companion, Don, and spent many winters
in Florida, and the Costa Del Sol in Spain. When not travelling, she enjoyed knitting and needlepoint.
Survivors Include a niece Linda Curry and her husband Kenneth of Mystic; a nephew Robert Wyatt and his wife Cheri of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-nephews, Sean Curry, Samuel Wyatt and Charles Wyatt, John White and Nicholas White; and her loving companion of many years Donald Andrews of East Haddam. She was predeceased by a sister, Edna Wyatt; and a brother Wilson Renzoni.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral Services are private and under the direction of the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.