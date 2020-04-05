Home

Wilma Massa


1963 - 2020
Wilma Massa Obituary
Norwich - Wilma Massa, 57, of Norwich passed away in her home Wednesday, March 25, 2020. From her birth at Harlem Hospital in New York Feb. 14, 1963, until her passing, she nourished people around her with love, laughter and humor. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.

Wilma was born to Gloria Franceschi. Wilma was a champion for others her entire life, developing her outspoken voice as a teenager. As a young adult, Wilma became a registered nurse and dedicated more than ten years to caring for others. For the last 20 years, Wilma was a student bus driver, becoming a union steward, and creating lasting memories with numerous co-workers and children.

Wilma was always able to nourish her relationships with love and laughter. From watching her son Daniel marry and have children, her son Xavier marry and move to Seattle to start a new adventure, to traveling to exciting places with her daughter Danilsa, there will be irreplaceable memories.

Wilma was always a part of something with friends and family, from planning birthday parties, charities, to helping her best friend and boyfriend Harvey, with fishing shows throughout New England. Wilma loved her family with every fiber of her being, and expressed this effortlessly and daily.

Wilma is survived by her mother, Gloria; longtime partner, Harvey; former husband, Silvio and their three children, Daniel (wife Jayne), Xavier (wife Alison), and Danilsa; three beloved grandchildren; brothers, Fernando and Cesar Franceschi; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020
