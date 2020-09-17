Stonington - Winifred Anne Robins, 94, of Stonington and Amagansett, N.Y. died Dec. 23, 2019, in her home with family.



Born Sept. 17, 1925, in Yonkers, N.Y., she was the third child of Marion and Robert E. Willis. Brothers, Robert E. Willis Jr. and James M. Willis are predeceased. Childhood summers were spent in Stonington and Bar Harbor, Maine.



"Anne" lived in Greenwich from 1939 to 1979, graduating from Greenwich Academy and Pine Manor College. She served as an air raid warden during World War II. After graduating, she worked for an architectural firm in Greenwich. She joined the Greenwich Rifle Club, where in 1948, she met newcomer, Samuel Davis Robins Jr., a founding partner of Outdoor Traders sports and retail store. Anne played a dedicated and creative role in the store's success. Being a member of Hortulus Garden Club of America since 1955, made her their longest standing member. She also served five years as assistant treasurer of Greenwich Garden Center. Summers were spent in Amagansett, N.Y. since 1956, where she was a longtime member of the Devon Yacht Club.



Anne returned to Stonington in 1979, and became a member of Friends of Mystic Aquarium for more than 25 years. Her love for gardening, nature, cooking and making friends, to name a few, kept her current and vital throughout her life. She was a loyal friend and devoted mother.



She is survived by three children, Samuel Davis Robins III (wife Claire Robins), Leah Anne Robins (husband Leif Larsen) and Abigail Schutz; and grandchildren, Reid and Grey Larsen and Emily and Ben Schutz.



The family will have several small gatherings to celebrate her life in Maine, Stonington and Amagansett, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness for a friend or stranger.



