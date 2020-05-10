I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. I have so many wonderful memories of her. You, Dorene & I had the best childhood growing up together & all our parents were a pretty tight group. Your mom along w/ Mrs. Saunders were like my 2nd moms! I remember birthday parties, clambakes, beach trips, shopping & so much more. I treasure those memories. We had the best neighborhood. I pray for the Lord's comfort for all of you at this time.

Dora Esposito

Friend