Gales Ferry - Winifred "Winnie" E. Mayo, 83, of Gales Ferry, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020, at her residence; and is now reunited with her husband Don, son DJ and beloved dog, Duncan.
Winnie was born in 1936, in Putnam, and worked in accounts payable at Pfizer in Groton, until her retirement in 1996.
Winnie was an enthusiastic traveler and joyful gardener. She dearly loved her family who will remember her for her boundless kindness and generosity.
She will be truly missed by her daughter, Kathy; son-in-law Bill; granddaughter Sam; grandson Billy and his girlfriend Carly; siblings, Martha, Bob and Ernie; and cats Simba and Donald.
A private graveside service was held in the Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Gales Ferry. The Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.