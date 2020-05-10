Winifred E. "Winnie" Mayo
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gales Ferry - Winifred "Winnie" E. Mayo, 83, of Gales Ferry, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020, at her residence; and is now reunited with her husband Don, son DJ and beloved dog, Duncan.

Winnie was born in 1936, in Putnam, and worked in accounts payable at Pfizer in Groton, until her retirement in 1996.

Winnie was an enthusiastic traveler and joyful gardener. She dearly loved her family who will remember her for her boundless kindness and generosity.

She will be truly missed by her daughter, Kathy; son-in-law Bill; granddaughter Sam; grandson Billy and his girlfriend Carly; siblings, Martha, Bob and Ernie; and cats Simba and Donald.

A private graveside service was held in the Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Gales Ferry. The Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 10, 2020
Best Block Island trip of my life, we had a blast. I will miss you. How lucky am I to have you.
Loren
May 10, 2020
Dear Kathleen and family, I am so sorry to hear of Wins passing. I enjoyed working with her. She was a kind person. And we always had interesting conversations about different things. I have very fond memories of our trips to NYC. I will always have warm memories of her.
Elizabeth Rodriguez
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Dear Kathy, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your beautiful Mother. I am thinking about you. I have a big hug waiting for you. (When this mess is over). Linda Clark
Linda Clark
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. I have so many wonderful memories of her. You, Dorene & I had the best childhood growing up together & all our parents were a pretty tight group. Your mom along w/ Mrs. Saunders were like my 2nd moms! I remember birthday parties, clambakes, beach trips, shopping & so much more. I treasure those memories. We had the best neighborhood. I pray for the Lord's comfort for all of you at this time.
Dora Esposito
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved