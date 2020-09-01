Colchester - Winifred "Wynnie" Kenyon, 95, of Pawcatuck, passed away Aug. 30, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Colchester. She was born in Westerly, the only child of Samuel Kerr and Mary (Brucker) Kerr, Aug. 10, 1925.



After graduating from Stonington High School, Wynnie went to work at Bradford Dying Association in Bradford, R.I. She enjoyed her career as an Instructor in the chemical quality control lab. It was at BDA that she met her best friend of the last 70 years, Joan Malaghan. It was Joan who introduced Wynnie to her future husband, Bob Kenyon. They were married April 7, 1947. After 57 years of marriage, she was predeceased by Bob in 2005.



Wynnie enjoyed many years of volunteering at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in Pawcatuck. She served senior lunches, planned numerous senior bus trips all over New England and assisted in filling countless holiday food baskets. She was also a longtime dedicated poll worker at local, state and national elections. She felt strongly that casting your ballot was a great privilege. Wynnie lived her whole life in Pawcatuck, and was a devoted member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, which was a short walk from her home.



She is survived by her daughter Jane Brannegan and her husband Daniel P. Brannegan of Niantic; her grandson Daniel R. Brannegan and his wife Alice and great-grandchildren, Nora, Luke and Claire, all of Pawcatuck; grandson David Brannegan, his wife Ellen and great-grandchildren, Mallory and Maeve, all of Glen Ellyn, Ill. She is also survived by her daughter Heidi Kenyon-Smith and her husband Edward Smith, granddaughter Kaitlin and grandson Gregory, all of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.



Wynnie has spent the last five years of her life at Apple Rehab in Colchester, where she was so lovingly cared for by Nancy, Lissa, Marion, Steve, Kate, Barbara, Patty, Sarah, Tabitha, Nikki, Kelly, Lisa, Saka, Dawn, Mandy, Vanessa, Elizabeth and the entire exceptional staff! They are special "earth angels," to whom we are so grateful. They will forever smile when they hear the words, "joy to the world."



All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you VOTE 2020. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home in Westerly, has been entrusted with her care.



