Old Lyme - Winifred M. (McInnis) Woods, 85, of Old Lyme, Meriden and Middletown, passed away quietly Sept. 15, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Her infant daughter predeceased Wendy. She was also predeceased by her sister Patricia DeMidowitz of Brielle, N.J.; and close family friend, Joan O'Connell. She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Woods and his wife Julie O'Shaughnessy of Essex; her daughter Barbara Woods of Old Lyme; and her former husband Donald Woods of Old Lyme. She is also survived by her brother Francis (Frank) E. McInnis of Marlboro, Mass.; and her five nieces and their families. She also leaves behind her feline friend and housemate, Buddy.
She was the loving "Nan," "Nanafred" and "Nanny" to her five grandchildren: Joshua Woods of Old Lyme, Sonja Woods of Old Lyme, Emma McInnis Martin (Woods) and her husband Joseph of Bristol, Brendan Woods of New York City and Dylan Woods of Boston, Mass.
Winifred, "Wendy," "Winnie," was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Hartford, the daughter of Francis J. and Winifred E. McInnis. At an early age, after the passing of her mom, she and her sister Patricia moved to New Jersey to live with their maternal grandmother. She attended Lakewood High School. Shortly after graduation, she moved back to Hartford to work and live with her brother and father. There she met her future husband, and they were married in June of 1955. She had two very energetic children who tested her patience daily and have done so for over 60 years. She achieved her associate's degree from Middlesex Community College, while working as a bank teller at the Central Bank in Meriden. She retired as a title search paralegal from the law firm of Halloran & Sage in Middletown. She accomplished many things, despite the personally turbulent times. She was thoughtful and compassionate and loved crossword puzzles, as well as regular puzzles and reading. She loved her home in Point O' Woods and her "beach girl" friends. She was especially close to Mary Anne Luzzi, her neighbor and friend, and the other self-proclaimed "pill on the hill." Wendy loved her family beyond reproach; and her smile, laughter and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
We would like to thank all those at Yale New Haven Hospital, especially the teams in the ICU, for their care and compassion for our mother and grandmother during her last few hours. You were phenomenal.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 26, at Saint Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of people will be limited to family first and close family friends. Burial will be private for family and a Celebration of Life to follow at the Black Hall Kitchen Co., 100 Shore Road, Old Lyme. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for directions, reception details and online guest book.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that a donation be made to Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH), The American Cancer Society
, or the Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries in her honor.