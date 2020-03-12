|
Waterford - Winifred Mary Carlson, 90, of Waterford passed away suddenly Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
Winnie was born Nov. 22, 1929 in New London, the daughter of the late William and the late Winifred (née Cables) Guerin. She graduated from WMI in 1948. Shortly after she met and married the love of her life Jim Carlson. Together they raised three children. When Jim retired, they spent much of their time traveling and enjoying life. Winnie's greatest joy was her family.
Winnie is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, James R. Carlson of Waterford; two daughters, Catherine Zito of Waterford and Debra Ciofi of Niantic; six grandchildren, David Zito, Sharon Dziecinny, Jeffrey Zito, Jayme Carlson, Eric Ciofi and Brian Ciofi and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Richard Carlson.
Funeral Services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic is assisting the family.
Online Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Carlson's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2020