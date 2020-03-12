Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112

Winifred Mary Carlson


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred Mary Carlson Obituary
Waterford - Winifred Mary Carlson, 90, of Waterford passed away suddenly Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Winnie was born Nov. 22, 1929 in New London, the daughter of the late William and the late Winifred (née Cables) Guerin. She graduated from WMI in 1948. Shortly after she met and married the love of her life Jim Carlson. Together they raised three children. When Jim retired, they spent much of their time traveling and enjoying life. Winnie's greatest joy was her family.

Winnie is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, James R. Carlson of Waterford; two daughters, Catherine Zito of Waterford and Debra Ciofi of Niantic; six grandchildren, David Zito, Sharon Dziecinny, Jeffrey Zito, Jayme Carlson, Eric Ciofi and Brian Ciofi and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Richard Carlson.

Funeral Services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic is assisting the family.

Online Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Carlson's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -