Montville - Woodrow "Woody" Michael Scott, 39, of Montville, passed away unexpectedly April 18, 2020, in Willimantic. Woody was born at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to Kathryn and the late Wayne Scott April 17, 1981, in New London. He attended school in Montville, where he excelled in many sports, including soccer. Woody spent many years working for family-owned businesses such as Scott's Farm Market in Old Saybrook and Scott's Landscaping. All who knew him well remember his sharp memory, quick wit and warm sense of humor. An avid reader, Woody had an uncanny ability to speak authoritatively on just about any subject.
Woody was proud of his family and enjoyed working alongside them. He also loved being in nature, taking hikes, fishing, swimming and working around the yard. He could identify almost any tree or plant around. He was a dedicated sports fan, rooting for his favorite teams, the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees.
Woody is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Scott; stepfather, Lowell Meyers; maternal grandfather, Everett Hunt; paternal grandfather, Robert Woodrow Scott; and paternal grandmother, Jane Scott. Woody is survived by his loving mother, Kathryn Scott; brother Nate (Callie); sister Katie (Shawn); nieces, Kaelynn LaVigne and Sophia Scott; nephews, Andrew LaVigne and Everett and Blake Scott; maternal grandmother, Beverly Hunt; paternal step-grandmother, Georgia Gore; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial celebration will be held at a future date. A slideshow Memorial may be viewed at: https://youtu.be/rcvBB3QcAeQ.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.