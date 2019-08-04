|
New London - Xanthi (Papamatheou) Keramitas, 86, passed away July 27, 2019. She was born June 10, 1933, in Kalamaki, Greece, near Athens, the daughter of Ekaterini (Janetos) and Matheou Papamatheou. The youngest of seven children, her four brothers and two sisters predeceased her. Xanthi grew up in difficult times, the German Occupation during World War II and the Greek Civil War. Nevertheless, even at a young age she manifested the active personality she was renowned for. She played competitive volleyball, was an accomplished swimmer, collected money for the Hellenic Red Cross after a severe earthquake, and worked as a bookkeeper for her mother's construction firm.
She married Frederick Keramitas of New London, Dec. 26, 1957, and they were married for 61 years. After moving to the United States, she became a proud American citizen. Aside from acting as bookkeeper for her husband's business and being a homemaker, Xanthi was very active in civic affairs. She was a member of two philanthropic associations, the Daughters of Penelope (served as District Governor for Yankee District # 7) and the Philoptochos Society of St. Sophia New London (served as recording secretary). She also volunteered for the Paideia, an educational society, which notably raised funds to construct a Greek Orthodox chapel at the UConn campus.
Xanthi was a parishioner at Saint Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, and enjoyed attending the social events organized by the Greek-American community. She frequently traveled to her native Greece with her husband after retirement, and also traveled throughout the United States in conjunction with her associations. She enjoyed bowling with her friends, and was proud of the trophies won by her team.
Xanthi's husband Frederick predeceased her, as did her grandson Matthew Goldstein. She is survived by her son Demosthenes Keramitas of Paris, France; daughter Katherine Keramitas of New London; grandsons, Brian Goldstein of New London and Roman Keramitas of Madrid, Spain; and granddaughter Marie Keramitas of London, England. She leaves behind many nephews and nieces, as well as members of her late husband's family.
Xanthi loved socializing with people and will be missed by her many friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London. There will be no visitation hours. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead St., New London, CT. 06320.
Published in The Day on Aug. 4, 2019