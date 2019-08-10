Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
22 Maple Av
Uncasville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Giansanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Giansanti


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Giansanti Obituary
Uncasville - Yolanda (Romano) Giansanti, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday Aug. 8, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Lyme.

She was born in Hartford, Nov. 23, 1925, to the late Angelo and Concetta (Bosco) Romano. She married her beloved husband, Alfred, June 21, 1952. He predeceased her in 2013.

Yolanda worked as a sales person for J.C. Penny in Waterford and was a co-owner of A & L Crafts. She stayed busy as a life member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the VFW. She was an active member of the Montville Senior Center and enjoyed painting. Yolanda was a communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church in Uncasville.

She is survived by her sons, Alfonso and his wife Diane Giansanti, Michael Giansanti and his fiancée Tina; daughters, Patricia and her husband Russ Beetham, Alana Cancelmo; 14 grandchildren, Alfonso II, Marcus, Melissa, Sonya, Julia, Alex, Celina, Benny, Nick, Vinny, Nicole, Anthony, Mattie and Nina; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, Yolanda also was predeceased by all of her brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, meeting directly at St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville, and with a procession to burial at St. Patrick Cemetery, Depot Road, Uncasville, immediately following.

Donations in lieu of flowers in Yolanda's memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care of Southeast Connecticut, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.

To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
Download Now