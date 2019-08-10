|
|
Uncasville - Yolanda (Romano) Giansanti, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday Aug. 8, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Lyme.
She was born in Hartford, Nov. 23, 1925, to the late Angelo and Concetta (Bosco) Romano. She married her beloved husband, Alfred, June 21, 1952. He predeceased her in 2013.
Yolanda worked as a sales person for J.C. Penny in Waterford and was a co-owner of A & L Crafts. She stayed busy as a life member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the VFW. She was an active member of the Montville Senior Center and enjoyed painting. Yolanda was a communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church in Uncasville.
She is survived by her sons, Alfonso and his wife Diane Giansanti, Michael Giansanti and his fiancée Tina; daughters, Patricia and her husband Russ Beetham, Alana Cancelmo; 14 grandchildren, Alfonso II, Marcus, Melissa, Sonya, Julia, Alex, Celina, Benny, Nick, Vinny, Nicole, Anthony, Mattie and Nina; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, Yolanda also was predeceased by all of her brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, meeting directly at St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville, and with a procession to burial at St. Patrick Cemetery, Depot Road, Uncasville, immediately following.
Donations in lieu of flowers in Yolanda's memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care of Southeast Connecticut, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 10, 2019