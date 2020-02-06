|
|
Mystic - Yon S. Sitter, 70, of Mystic passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Yonnie was born Jan. 20, 1950, in South Korea. In 1973 she came to the United States with her husband Allan E. Sitter Jr., he precedes her in death.
She worked at Mystic Manor Nursing Home and then the Groton Navy Base Commissary until retirement.
Yonnie is survived by her daughters, Lee Anne Sitter of Enola, Pa., and Susan Wood and her husband Shawn and their daughter Anna of Chester, Vt.; sisters-in-law Carol Umphlett (Gary), Diane Fowler, Cindy Schalla (Jim), Meg Sitter (Nancy) and Barbara Sitter (Sue); and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many relatives in Korea.
A Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Burial will be private.
Donations can be made in Yonnie's memory to the .
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation, who cared for Yonnie as her health failed and to Matthew of Beacon Hospice whose guidance and care during Yonnie's transition was an enormous comfort. For more information or to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2020