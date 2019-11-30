Home

Zachary Matthew Watrous Obituary
Ledyard - Zachary M. Watrous, 35, died Nov. 23, 2019, at home.

He is survived by his son Onyx Watrous; his parents Barry and Gwendy Watrous; brother Joshua(Mandi) Watrous; and his partner Samantha Foster. He also is survived by his grandparents; niece; nephew; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

His family will greet relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, with a service immediately following at noon. Burial will be private.

Donations may be made to a trust fund, c/o Atty. Alan Messier, 21 Huntington Street, New London CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Nov. 30, 2019
