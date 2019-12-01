|
Ledyard - Zachary Matthew Watrous, 35, better known as Zach, died Nov. 23, 2019, at his home in Ledyard. He was born in Tulsa, Okla. March 3, 1984.
Zach attended grade school at Gallup Hill Elementary where he played T-ball and soccer. Zach's ability to make friends at a young age continued into his years at Ledyard Middle School and Ledyard High School where his sense of humor and charisma continued to attract many lifelong friends. In high school, he excelled at tennis, became a master of skateboarding stunts and then mastered snowboarding. Zach's love of animals and children consistently revealed his tender heart and compassion.
When Zachary was twenty years old, he joined the United States Navy where he served aboard a mine sweeper out of Bahrain.Following his four-year tour of duty, he was honorably discharged with numerous achievement awards.
In 2008, Zachary was employed by RCM Technologies, Inc. in Westerly, R.I. as a technical writer. He was promoted to project manager and was a valuable employee until the time of his death.
Zach is survived by his eleven year old son, Onyx; his parents, Barry and Gwendy; a brother Joshua; his sister-in-law Mandi; his niece and nephew Naomi and Silas; and his partner of the past four and a half years, Samantha Foster. He is also survived by his grandmother Margie McAdoo; his grandfather Tom Shields; and his former wife Sheena; and extended family member, Dianna Lewis. Zach will be mourned by many friends in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his best childhood friend and cousin, Marybeth.
Predeceasing him were his grandparents, Cornelius and Mary Watrous; step-grandfather Bob McAdoo; and his uncle Tom Underkoffler.
"Zach, you will be sorely missed. Now rest in the peace of Jesus arms."
His family will greet relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, with a service immediately following at noon. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to the Onyx K. Watrous educational trust fund, c/o Atty. Alan R. Messier, 21 Huntington Street., New London CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Dec. 1, 2019