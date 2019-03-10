Uncasville - Zachary Thomas DiCioccio, age 26, of Uncasville, passed away unexpectedly March 5, 2019. He was born June 28, 1992, in New London to Anthony and Suzanne (Connell) DiCioccio.



Zach touched many lives. He loved his family and made great strides towards bettering himself. He graduated from St. Bernard High School in 2010. Upon graduating, he attended Salve Regina with the hope of becoming a nurse. He cared for people and had a passion for health care. He was employed as a CNA at Greentree Manor for many years and a PCA at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital working in Cardiac Care, Neuro Science and ICU units and Crisis Intervention. He also completed EMT training and participated in a research study through St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Zach found solace in fishing, freedom in skateboarding, and self-expression through music. He was a talented drummer who felt liberated through his music.



Besides his loving parents, he is survived by a sister, Toni Anne Henry and her husband, Jonathan of Haddam; niece, Alexandria Henry; and nephew, Adrian Henry; grandmother, Helen Connell; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas Connell. His grandmother held a special place in his heart and he always attended to her needs. He was proud of his sister and her family and the special bond they had. Zach loved and trusted his parents who helped him believe in himself and never gave up on him. He enjoyed spending time with friends who brought light to his life. We would like to thank all of our family, friends, and mental health professionals who worked so hard to keep hope alive for our son.



Calling hours are from 4 to 7 pm Friday, March 15 at Montville Funeral Home of Church Allen, Route 32 in Montville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at St. John Church, Maple Ave. Uncasville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Griswold. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southeastern Mental Health Authority, 401 W. Thames St. Bldg. 301, Norwich, CT 06360.