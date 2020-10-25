New London - Zigfred R. Sobiech Jr., 77, of New London, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 1, 1943, in New London, the son of Zigfred R. Sobiech and Doris (Drea) Sobiech.
Zigfred was a member of Laborers Union, Local 547, and worked at Millstone Nuclear Power Station Units 1 and 2 construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed horse racing.
He is survived by his son David Sobiech of Niantic; and his daughter Debbie Jimenez of Westbrook; his mother Doris Sobiech of Waterford; and his sisters, Susan Porter of East Haddam and Robin Trowbridge of Waterford. He was predeceased by his father Zigfred Sobiech; and his son Dalton Sobiech.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 28, at Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. There are no calling hours. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com
