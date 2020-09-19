1/1
Alfred Sauseda Casarez
1940 - 2020
Alfred Sauseda Casarez

August 15, 1940 - September 16, 2020

Alfred Casarez, 80, of Bryan, formerly of Waxahachie, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at 7 pm, both Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the funeral center. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan – College Station.

Alfred was born in Mayfield, Texas in Milam County, to Leopoldo and Victoria Sauseda Casarez, on August 15, 1940. A man as humble and loving as Grandpa Fred will always hold a special place in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him. Grandpa Fred was a loving, caring and simple man. He loved his grandchildren more than anything but what people will remember more than anything was his spirit. He was always entertaining those that were in his company with all his antics. Although we will miss him; his love, his jokes and his craziness-we take consolation in all the memories that he has given us.

His parents, Leopoldo and Victoria Sauseda Casarez; his brother Abel Casarez, his sisters, Tina Savala, and Carol Cantu; all precede him in death.

His survivors include his daughter, Patricia and husband Juan Romero, his sons, Alfred "Sonny" and wife Joanne Casarez, and Mario Casarez; his grandchildren, John and Jackie Romero, Staci, Stephanie, and Shelli Vasquez, Sydney Little, Quentin Casarez, Hunter Casarez, Alyssa, Abel, Abigail, Adrianne Casarez; his great-grandchildren, Julianna and Gabriella Davenport, Jaxtyn Hernandez, Christian, Adalynn, Analise, Zane Ponce, and Liam Little; numerous nephews and nieces.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published in The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
05:30 PM
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
SEP
19
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 822-3717
