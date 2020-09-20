Ben O'Neill
March 21, 1975 - September 13, 2020
Ben was born March 21, 1975, in Bryan, Texas, to his parents, Al and Debra Glover. A Visitation will be held at Hillier of BRYAN, on Monday, September 21, from 4-6 pm. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6 pm, at Hillier of Bryan, on Monday, September 21, 2020, with a graveside service following.
Ben was without a doubt a thrill seeker, always looking for his next adventure.
Ben met the love of his life in 7th grade, although he knew she was the one, Angie had her doubts, and showed no interest in him at first, it was obvious that he loved her the very first day he saw her. They spent their day's working on their home, improving their lives and making their home into a Sanctuary.
He always insisted on doing the right thing, he took no short cuts. He will always be remembered as a master carpenter, a devoted life partner to Angie, a family man, a brother to so many, a leader and a true gentleman. You never needed to find someone to look up to if he was your friend; he was a very passionate & knowledgeable mentor.
On the day he passed away many hearts were broken but none more than the greatest love of his life Angie, his family, and his many brothers he called family, all of the children he loved deeply & all who are here today. This passing is a true tragedy that leaves us admiring the fingerprints that such an incredible man has left behind.
He has coined many crazy quotes that we will always remember such as "Got Emm!", & "Trained Emm!"
Ben is preceded in death by his business partner and loyal friend James Zikas.
Ben leaves his legacy to his loving wife Angie; his mother Debrah Gallagher; his sister Rebecca Myers; his brother John O'Neill, and of course his chosen brothers, Steve Herndon, Robbie Hendricks, and numerous friends.
to share memories and stories.