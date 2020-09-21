1/1
Colbert H. Drgac
1924 - 2020
Colbert H. Drgac

April 4, 1924 - September 18, 2020

Colbert H. Drgac, 96, of Caldwell, was called home to his Lord early Friday September 18, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, from 6 to 8 pm at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 22, at 2 pm. Pastor Wayne Calder will preside over services. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Caldwell Masonic Cemetery.

Colbert H. Drgac was born in Caldwell, Texas on April 4, 1924 to parents Franklin B. and Lydia (Schiller) Drgac. He was a graduate of Caldwell High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corp. in 1942. Colbert was an airplane and engine mechanic. He was stationed in the Asian Pacific theater and maintained planes for combat. After being Honorably Discharged in 1946 when he came back to Caldwell, he was married to the love of his life Dorothy V. Novosad on July 12, 1946. He worked at the Drgac Lumber yard for several years while going to Texas A&M. Colbert graduated from the Texas A&M College and went into banking after the lumber yard. He worked at the First National Bank of Caldwell and was a Rotary member. Colbert was also Mayor Pro-Tem, active with the Volunteer Fire Department of Caldwell, American Legion 451 and a Lifetime Member of the VFW Post 4458.

Colbert was preceded by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy V. Drgac; parents, Frank B. and Lydia Drgac; siblings, Franklin J Drgac, Doris Cervenka, and Geraldine Siptak.

He is survived by his children son, Jay C. Drgac of Caldwell, and daughter, Dani L. DeChiara and husband Terry of Taylor; grandchildren, Ragina Polasek and husband James, Melissa Jaramillo and husband Isaac, Colbert J. Drgac, Erin Drgac and fiancée Erik Wharmby, and Leissa Drgac; great-grandchildren, Teri Polasek, Christopher Polasek, Eduardo Jaramillo, Brittney Jaramillo, and Cambree White; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory may be made to Encompass Hospice, 3600 Texas 6 Frontage Rd #100, College Station, TX 77845, to the Caldwell VFW Post 4458, 1644 TX-36, Caldwell, TX 77836, or to a charity of your choice.



Published in The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 21, 2020.
Published in The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
