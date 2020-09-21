1/1
David Fuchs
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Fuchs

July 15, 1957 - September 8, 2020

David was born to Wayne and Joyce Fuchs on July 15, 1957 in Hearne, Texas. He grew up in Daisetta, Texas and moved back to Hearne in 1985. David was retired from Innovative Services of Bryan. David loved hunting, music, and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was father and stepfather to 10 children; Jessica, Faith, Mandy, Jenny, Michael, James, Stephen, Aubrey, Charlton, & Sterling. He was grandfather to Judah, Tuff, Bowen & Payton, Anthony, Kaylee, and Karlee, Hanna, & Hunter, Taylor, Kori, Kinley, & Grant. Kellan, & Elyssa, Dylan, Mali, Zane, & Mason, Kaleb, Kingston, & Kobe.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne & Joyce, his brother Robert & sister-in-law Judy.

Carrying on David's memory in their hearts will be his wife Cathy, sons, Michael, James, Stephen, Aubrey, Charlton & Sterling, daughters, Jessica, Faith, Mandy & Jenny, three sisters & Brother in laws, JoAnne & Ron, Linda & Bruce, Christine & Wayne as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

Officiating the ceremony will be Kevin Basham of Tyler, Texas. Honorary pallbearers for David are: David Gilbert, James Fuchs, Gerald Gibson, Rick Rudd, Weldon McCreight, Norm Handlin, Wayne Cantrell, & Judd Hare.

Friends are invited to help celebrate David's life at a Memorial Service held at the Memorial Funeral Home, located at 802 South Main in Hearne, Texas on September 25, 2020 at 3:30.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Brazos Valley for all the wonderful care, support & love they gave to David during his illness. They would also like to thank friends who loved & supported & prayed for him during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
802 Market Street
Hearne, TX 77859
(979) 279-3663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home Hearne

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved