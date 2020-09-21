David FuchsJuly 15, 1957 - September 8, 2020David was born to Wayne and Joyce Fuchs on July 15, 1957 in Hearne, Texas. He grew up in Daisetta, Texas and moved back to Hearne in 1985. David was retired from Innovative Services of Bryan. David loved hunting, music, and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was father and stepfather to 10 children; Jessica, Faith, Mandy, Jenny, Michael, James, Stephen, Aubrey, Charlton, & Sterling. He was grandfather to Judah, Tuff, Bowen & Payton, Anthony, Kaylee, and Karlee, Hanna, & Hunter, Taylor, Kori, Kinley, & Grant. Kellan, & Elyssa, Dylan, Mali, Zane, & Mason, Kaleb, Kingston, & Kobe.David was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne & Joyce, his brother Robert & sister-in-law Judy.Carrying on David's memory in their hearts will be his wife Cathy, sons, Michael, James, Stephen, Aubrey, Charlton & Sterling, daughters, Jessica, Faith, Mandy & Jenny, three sisters & Brother in laws, JoAnne & Ron, Linda & Bruce, Christine & Wayne as well as numerous nieces & nephews.Officiating the ceremony will be Kevin Basham of Tyler, Texas. Honorary pallbearers for David are: David Gilbert, James Fuchs, Gerald Gibson, Rick Rudd, Weldon McCreight, Norm Handlin, Wayne Cantrell, & Judd Hare.Friends are invited to help celebrate David's life at a Memorial Service held at the Memorial Funeral Home, located at 802 South Main in Hearne, Texas on September 25, 2020 at 3:30.The family wishes to thank Hospice Brazos Valley for all the wonderful care, support & love they gave to David during his illness. They would also like to thank friends who loved & supported & prayed for him during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.