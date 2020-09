Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Earlene's life story with friends and family

Share Earlene's life story with friends and family

Earlene Carter



Earlene Carter, 81, of Calvert, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, at Bethel Grove Baptist Church of Calvert, Tx.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store