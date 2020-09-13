Hartley Duncan



February 10, 1938 - August 29, 2020



HARTLEY DUNCAN, 82, of Zwolle, Louisiana, baited his last hook on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Leave it to Hartley to plan his exit while 120 mph winds roared overhead and to go out during an extended power outage in the immediate aftermath of the most powerful hurricane to affect Louisiana in 160 years, Hurricane Laura.



Hartley was born in 1938 in Bryan, Texas, the youngest son of Merle Donovan Duncan and Bernice Moss. He graduated from Bryan ISD, attended Texas A&M, and graduated from Sam Houston State in 1961. He was an Eagle Scout. He served in the Texas National Guard, from 1957 through 1963. He worked in the coffee industry; first, for Duncan Coffee Company; and, later, for Bunn-O-Matic.



Hartley then entered the corrosion control industry, where he spent the remainder of his working career with industrial coatings and linings. He held a NACE Level 3 Coatings Inspector certification. He eventually became owner of Chandelle Company of Louisiana, a manufacturers' agency representing several different coating companies. After Chandelle Company was acquired in 1997, Hartley became an independent third-party coatings inspector, an endeavor he continued until 2019. He was both admired and respected in his chosen field.



Hartley was a 40+ year life member of NACE International (National Association of Corrosion Engineers). After serving at every section-level officer position, he went on to hold all offices in the South Central Region, twice chairing highly successful regional conferences. He served multiple terms on the national board of directors and served on many NACE committees. At the Corrosion 2012 NACE International Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, Hartley was presented with the R.A. Brannon Award, the most prestigious award presented by NACE.



He was one of two remainder members of the diving group Old Men of the Sea. The OMOTS made many memorable diving excursions, crossing the Gulf of Mexico multiple times. Hartley's diving adventures were culminated with his discovery in 1979 of a 16th century bronze cannon from a Spanish galleon ship. It was said to be the most significant discovery of its type in American waters. That cannon now resides in a Mexican museum.



He had a lifelong love of fishing.



"Life of the party. Doesn't know what he wants to be when he grows up. Man, can he tell a joke/story. He should have been a stand-up comedian. A gentleman. Give you the shirt off of his back. Loyal. Could light up a room with his smile. A special/kind/great man. A kind, gentle soul." These are all sentiments expressed about Hartley.



Hartley is survived by his wife and best friend, Sara McDowell Duncan. He is also survived by his older brother, Kenneth Herschell Duncan (Tina) of Lubbock, Texas; niece Dayno Duncan Mayo of San Antonio, Texas; and nephew Michael Duncan of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by those he dearly loved and counted as family: Arthur Harris, Jr. of Lafayette, Louisiana; Dawn Stewart Jones (Mike) of Dallas, Texas; and Jan Stewart Bino of Bossier City, Louisiana. Hartley was preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest brother, Don A. Duncan.



As was Hartley's wish, no formal memorial service will be held; however, it would have been Hartley's greatest delight for you to bid him adieu in a toast...after the telling of a great joke.



