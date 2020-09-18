Henry Kurten Odom Jr.February 22, 1940 - September 15, 2020Henry Kurten Odom, Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with family by his side. HK, as most people knew him, was born in Bryan, Texas and was a proud descendent of the Kurten family that settled in Brazos County. He worked and lived his entire life in Bryan and Kurten.Visitation will be from 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19th at Zion Church of Kurten. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Kurten Cemetery.HK attended Bryan schools and then went to TCU where he received an associate's degree in Ranch Management. He met Linda Thames and married in 1960. They were married 39 years and parented their daughters until her passing in 2000.HK was a lifelong rancher. He loved fishing on the "Navasot" River and hunting at his ranch in Kurten. HK never met a stranger and was always quick to share a story and was never without a clever comeback. He loved spending time with his friends and family and teaching his grandsons about hunting, fishing, driving tractors, feeding cows and many other fun things. He especially enjoyed playing dominoes and cards. He was also an avid lover of sweets. As many folks know, if you were having lunch with him on a Wednesday at Caldwell Livestock your dessert could very well end up on his plate!!HK is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Linda Thames Odom, and his parents Henry Kurten Odom and Maudie Nisbet Odom.HK is survived by his daughters, Leslie Herrmann and husband Carl of Caldwell, Kellie O'Connell and husband Mark of Bryan, Hollie Brandesky and husband Joe of Bryan, and Suzanne Sirgo and husband Brian of Midland.Also survived by his grandchildren, Hank Herrmann and wife Lexie of Caldwell, RC Herrmann and wife Taylor of Caldwell, Kurt Brandesky and Henry Brandesky of Bryan, April Munoz and husband Robert of San Antonio, Sam Sirgo and wife Natalie of Magnolia, Matthew Sirgo, Mary Sirgo and her husband Marcel Reyes, Sarah Sirgo, Hannah Sirgo, and Sophie Sirgo of Midland; great-grandchildren, Hattie and Heidi Herrmann, Roy Herrmann, Ethan and Eliana Munoz, and Mary Katherine Sirgo; and his aunt, Pauline Nisbet Wallace, of Bryan.Pallbearers will be Mark O'Connell, Carl Herrmann, Joe Brandesky, Brian Sirgo, Hank Herrmann, RC Herrmann, Kurt Brandesky, Henry Brandesky and Sam Sirgo.The family would like to extend a special thank you to V's Servant Heart (Lavosha Benford), all of the caregivers, Traditions Hospice and St. Joseph Manor for all of the love, care, support and dignity they gave to HK.The family has asked any memorial contributions be made to the Kurten Cemetery Association, Zion Church of Kurten, or the Cooks Point United Methodist Church.