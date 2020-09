Or Copy this URL to Share

Kaitlyn Hickman, 28, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell.



