Kenneth Donald Ingold
1967 - 2020
Kenneth Donald Ingold

August 2, 1967 - September 4, 2020

Kenneth Donald Ingold was set free on September 4, 2020, in Somerville, Texas. He was born in Florida on August 2, 1967 to Linda Shaff and Kenneth Ingold. Kenny made his home in Texas for the past 30 years. He started his career in Automotive repair by selling parts at HiLo. He was with Watson Motors for 24 years. Kenny became well respected in his field as a diagnostic specialist.

Kenny married Robin Lezynski in 1992. The family quickly grew with two daughters Amanda Christine Ingold and Kimberly Jean Ingold. Later, Lorenzo Richard Gomez completed the family. Kenny was passionate about doing the right thing and doing it right. He found deep contentment in the simple pleasures in life. Kenny enjoyed watching his flowers grow, watching NASCAR, cooking for the holidays, and cold Dr. Pepper. Most of all Kenny adored his grandchildren, Hannah Geneanne Ingold and David Kenneth Leal.

Waiting to greet Kenny are his sister, Tammy Barrett and aunt, Betts Ingold. He survived by his parents, and stepparents; his children, Amanda, Kimberly, and Lorenzo.

We invite you to celebrate Kenny's life with us on Monday, September 14, 2020, visitation begins at 5 pm with a Remembrance Service at 6:30 pm, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Facemasks are required by the family.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 PM
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
SEP
14
Service
06:30 PM
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 822-3717
