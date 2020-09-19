Lynda Jane Welch Black
May 12, 1948 - September 17, 2020
Lynda Jane Welch Black, 72, of College Station, passed away Thursday September 17, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2pm Sunday, September 20, at Grace Bible Church Anderson Campus until the time of service at 3pm. Grace Bible Church and the family ask that during visitation all guests wear masks. Social distancing is encouraged throughout all services and interment will follow at College Station City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Lynda was born May 12, 1948, in Bryan, Texas, to Fowler "Barney" Welch and Jane Fay Porter Welch. She graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1966 and attended Sam Houston State University.
Some of her favorite memories are the summers from 1953-1967 she spent at Kanukuk and Kanakomo Kamp in Branson, Missouri. She was one of the original 30 girls to ever attend Kanakomo Kamp and became a Counselor as well.
She enjoyed spending time at Lake Somerville and RVing with Jerry, family, and friends. She loved watching her granddaughters play softball and her grandsons play baseball. She was an avid movie watcher and always looked forward to spending time with grandkids and family.
She enjoyed working at Advanced Therapy Aquatic and Wellness Center with her co-workers who became close friends. She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful, toothy smile.
She is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Russell Lee Welch.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jerry Wayne Black; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Ann Wait and David Simmons Jr., Kerri Lyn and Michael Ward; grandchildren, Malyn Simmons, Blane Simmons, Kaleb Ward, Joshua Ward; and sister-in-law, Isabel Cano.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Stroke Association
at stroke.org
, or to "The Hill Funding for 2020-2021" on GoFundMe.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com