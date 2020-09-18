Richard A. Hannah, Jr.November 24, 1933 - September 14, 2020On September 14, Richard A Hannah, Jr., departed this life to enter the joy of Heaven to be reunited with friends, family, and Jesus Christ where he will enjoy life eternal. Born November 24, 1933, to Richard and Ruby Hannah of Draketown, GA, Richard attended Auburn University for two years then entered the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from pilot training at Bryan AFB in October, 1955 and was assigned to go directly to Navigator Bombardier School where he graduated triple rated in May 1956. He then entered the Strategic Air Command where he flew B-47 Bombers for four years. Afterwards, he flew for an oil company in Houston where he covered most of the globe during the next 30 years. In 1956, Richard married Helen Maria Sedrani and they were blessed with a daughter, Deborah Ann, and a son, Richard Scott. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years and both children.Richard had a full and rich life. Meeting Virginia Quiring later in his life was a bonus never imagined. They met while taking ballroom dancing from Virginia's daughter, Susan. With an amazing number of common interests and the sweetest love, they married June 1, 2013.They loved playing 42, attended the theatre and symphony, participated in all the activities at Arbor Oaks and enjoyed several nice trips together. Richard was a wonderful husband, bringing such joy to their sunset years.Driven by the constant desire to learn new things, Richard taught himself skills through reading, research and/or taking classes. In recent years, he taught himself to play the piano through online courses; he also learned to play Bridge and improved his cooking skills. He had a great sense of humor. Of greatest importance was his relationship with Jesus Christ. He started each day reading the Bible and in prayer and lived his life to be pleasing to His Savior.Left to savor their rich memories are his wife, Virginia Quiring Hannah; stepdaughter, Susan Quiring; his sister, Peggy Morris of Bremen, GA; two nephews, Tony Morris (Jana) of Woodland AL, and Frank Morris; and great-niece, Megan Morris, of Bremen, GA.Family extends their special appreciation to Dr. Carl Tong who was so caring, compassionate, and truly ministered to them in a special way.Private services will be held for Arbor Oaks residents. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, at Steep Hollow Cemetery in Bryan.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Bryan.