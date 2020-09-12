Roy Edwin Reed, Sr.August 12, 1927 - September 9, 2020Edwin Reed passed away peacefully at his home September 9, 2020 after living a life of love and service to his family, church and community for which he will be remembered long after his death. He never met a stranger and had a kind, gentle spirit. He was of the Greatest Generation, quickly passing from this nation, leaving us with memories of how lives should be lived.Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Cozart Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Flynn United Methodist Church at 2:00PM. Everyone is invited.Edwin was born at the Reed Family home in Flynn on August 12, 1927 to parents Virgil Reed and Lela (Douthitt) Reed, both pioneering families to Leon County having arrived in the 1830's and 1840's.Edwin graduated from Flynn High School and attended Sam Houston College for one year before enlisting in the US Navy serving on the destroyer USS Charles J. Badger during WWII. After the war he, along with several relatives, formed Leon Gas Company in 1948. On July 31, 1954 Edwin married Audee Parker, continuing to work for Leon Gas Company. In 1967 they bought the remaining interest from Doyle and Virginia Reed and dedicated their lives to building a friendly, professional propane company servicing Leon, Robertson and surrounding counties. Edwin loved driving a propane truck, meeting people and building friendships.His greatest loves, besides his family and church were hunting and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed fishing on the Navasota River with relatives and friends. He loved telling stories of catching big yellow cat and buffalo at Egypt, the Greer Buffalo Hole, the Yellow Cat Hole or the Biddle Swimming Hole among others. As the years passed, the stories would be told through misting eyes as friends passed and the river silted up. He treasured those memories and dreamed about river fishing until the end.Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Reed and grandson Will Reed.He is survived by his wife of 66 years Audee, a son Roy and wife Tara (Hays) Reed of Flynn, a daughter Bobbie Reed Glenewinkel and husband Ross also of Flynn, grandson Ross and wife Nancy (Murff) Reed and two great-grandsons Isaac and Marcus Reed, eighth generation Leon County Texans.He was a lifelong member of the Flynn United Methodist Church and loved the church with all his heart, keeping a Bible by his bed until his death, even though reading became difficult and then impossible. People like Edwin come through this world rarely, and even after 93 years, his stay was too brief. He is home now, having lived a life preparing for his final journey, and this is why he will be sorely missed.The family would especially like to thank his caregivers, Ginnie Mae Gunther and Sandy Prochazka who took excellent care of Edwin these past few months.