Vivian Ann Kornegay
Vivian Ann Kornegay

November 13, 1948 - September 13, 2020

Vivian Ann Kornegay, 71, of Bryan passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. A Memorial Service is set for Saturday, September 19 at 10AM in Heritage Park in Bryan with Rev. Gary Samford officiating.

Vivian was born November 13, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Bryan, TX. She was one of nine children born to Joe and Josephine (Chytil) Miller. Vivian enjoyed reading, playing computer games and spending time with her family and friends. She was always up for a casino get away and loved spontaneous road trips with her husband Trump.

She will be remembered as the sweetest friend, most patient mother, and most outrageously loving wife. To know her was to love her as she was truly one-of-a-kind.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; four sisters; and her former husband, Carlos Pegues.

Vivian leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Gregory 'Trump' Kornegay; two daughters, Stacy Dawson, and Rachael Murphy and husband Roland; step-daughter, Chrissy Kornegay and partner Kyle Strickland; eight grandchildren, Christopher Deville and wife Meghaen, Amber Macom and husband Bill, Dillon Murphy, Kobe Vann, Allison Murphy, Jacob Murphy, Jackson Vann, and Somer Owens; and one great-grandchild, Jensen Deville. She also leaves behind two sisters, Maggie Bailey and Tina Miller.

We adore you, Viv. You will forever be loved and missed.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com

Published in The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX 77802
(979) 822-2424
