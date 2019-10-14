|
|
Adrian W. Kuck, 92, of New Knoxville, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Miller House, Celina.
He was born March 16, 1927, in New Knoxville, the son of Gustave and Ruth (Harmeyer) Kuck.
He married Marilyn Feldwisch on May 20, 1951; she survives at the Miller House.
He is also survived by his two children: Bonnie Sauer of Celina and Randy Kuck of New Knoxville; grandchildren: Jennifer (Paul) Werling of Powell, Angela (Devan) Peters of Powell and Michael (Danielle) Kuck of New Knoxville; by five great-grandchildren; a brother, Rev. Dale Kuck of Wisconsin and by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernon and Joanne Feldwisch of New Knoxville.
Adrian was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Grace Meckstroth and his son-in-law, Chris Sauer.
He was a graduate of New Knoxville High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of American Legion Post 444 in New Knoxville for 70 years.
Adrian was a lifelong farmer, welder and auto body mechanic. For many years he worked at May Body Shop in Kettlersville. He was a member of the First Church of New Knoxville.
Funeral rites will be held at noon Thursday at the First Church of New Knoxville, the Rev. Joel Bucklin, officiant. Burial, with military honors presented by American Legion Post 444, will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday in the Heritage Room of the First Church, where memorial gifts may be given to State of the Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to Adrian's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Mr. Kuck's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 15, 2019