Agnes M. (Borchers) Winner, 93, formerly of Osgood, died Sunday March 31, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen. She was born May 3, 1925 in Ft. Loramie to the late John and Anna (Schlater) Borchers. She married Vernon M. Winner on June 16, 1948 in Ft. Loramie and he died April 4, 2011.

She is survived by sons Jay (Ginny) Winner and Mark (Lori) Winner both of New Bremen; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jim) Gledhill, Derek Winner (fiancé Megan Findley) , Brett (Elisabeth) Winner and Stephanie (Trent) Rahe; one great-grandaughter Elsie Rahe; in-laws, Lou Borchers, Sam Doseck, Elsie Winner, Urban (Connie) Winner, Tom (Henrietta) Winner, Ken (Bev) Winner and Karen (Ron Schwieterman.

She is preceded in death by a son Craig; siblings, Martha (Gilbert) Hilgefort, Clarence (Bernadetta) Borchers, Charlotte Borchers, Anthony (Hilda) Borchers, Louis (Henrietta) Borchers, Herbert (Ann) Borchers, Emma (Richard) Kaiser, Mildred (Bill) Barhorst, Leona (Jim) Steineman, Helen (Cy) Barga, John Borchers, Albert Borchers, Mary Lou (Homer) Bornhorst and in-laws, Ralph Winner and Babe Winner.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, a CCD teacher for 12 years, member of the church choir for 13 years and Osgood American Legion Auxiliary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Rev. David Zink, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home-Minster on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. In lieu of gifts, the family requests memorials to Wilson Hospice. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.