Alan Fetters, 62, of Columbus died 6:03 a.m. Sunday at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born March 10, 1957, in St. Marys, the son of Chancy and Nina J. (Armantrout) Fetters.
He is survived by his sister, Nina K. (Stan) Gerlach of Montezuma; nephew Travis (Dianna) Gerlach of Chickasaw; niece Stacy (Drew) Forry of Lexington, South Carolina and by his great-nieces and nephews Veyda Gerlach, Vivian Gerlach, Vanita Gerlach, Chancy Gerlach, Nolan Forry and Reylan Forry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings Gary Fetters and Sandra Fetters.
Alan was a 1975 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University. He spent his career in the financial sector, including insurance sales, real estate and banking in the Columbus area. He loved horticulture and was especially adept at growing orchids. He also enjoyed raising fish in his aquarium and watching Star Trek. He was very involved in the arts and theatre in Columbus.
Funeral rites will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, Pastor Mark Burd, officiant.
Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Friday, where memorial gifts may be given to the National Stem Cell Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to Alan's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 7, 2020