Alice Propst-Kill

Alice G. Propst-Kill, 85, of Wapakoneta, died at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Acres of Wapakoneta. She was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Cranberry Prairie, the daughter of Ruben and Anna (Reier) Hemmelgarn, who preceded her in death. On July 29, 1989, she married Donald E. "Don" Kill and he survives.
Other survivors include daughters: Roberta (Ernest) Preston of Wapakoneta, Donna (Timothy) Parsons of Wapakoneta, Julia Koch of Wapakoneta and Lisa (Jeff) Schott of Celina; 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Glenn) Glass, Ryan (Lisa) Parsons, Kristina (fiancée, Ryan Bell) Eischen, Ashley Preston, Jeremy (Stacey) Koch, Kirstin Franks, Amanda (Jesse) Dailey, Laura (Tim) Folger, Tiffany Franks, Ethan Parsons, Rebecca Parsons and Jacob Parsons; 25 great-grandchildren; seven stepchildren, Barbara Kill of San Antonio, Texas; Dean Kill of Monroe, North Carolina; Scott Kill of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Pamela Bianchi of Brunswick; Douglas (Sharon) Kill of Wapakoneta; Randy (Karen) Kill of Heath and Andrew (Tish) Kill of Gomer; 12 step great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild and a sister, Doris Makley of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Hemmelgarn and Lyn Hemmelgarn.
Alice retired from Superior Tube Co. in Wapakoneta. She also worked as a transport aide at Auglaize Acres for 12 years, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta and a 1953 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. Her hobbies included sewing, fishing and she was an avid gardener.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
The family will receive family and friends from noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice
